Police: Three Adults, One Teen Egged Morris County Home Causing More Than $500 In Damage

Three adults and a teen who egged a Morris County home causing nearly $500 in damages were arrested, thanks to surveillance footage of them buying the eggs from a Hackettstown Wawa, authorities said.

A Long Vally home owner called police to the scene after discovering eggs had been thrown at their house -- cracking and staining the siding and window screens, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

Detectives traced the suspect's car to Wawa in Hackettstown, where surveillance footage showed three adults and a teen purchasing the eggs, authorities said.

Nicholas Lazorczyk, 19, of Wantage, Evan Babcock, 19, of Wantage, Natalia Brownstein, 18, of Sparta, and a teen girl whose name was not released, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy Aug. 27. They are scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.