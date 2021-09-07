Contact Us
Police: Morris County Man Who Left Scene Of Pickup Truck Crash Nabbed For Drug Use Hours Later

Valerie Musson
Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

A Morris County man who left the scene after crashing his pickup truck into a stream in Hackettstown was arrested for suspected drug use just hours later, authorities said.

Damian Plewa, 35, was seen acting lethargic and exhibiting signs of suspected drug use as officers responded to a suspicious person report near the entrance to Alumni Field (100 block of Willow Grove Street) in Hackettstown just before 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Plewa, of Budd Lake, was charged with being under the influence of CDS and released before being taken to Hackettstown Medical Center by the Mansfield Township Rescue Squad, police said.

Meanwhile, officers arrived at Miller Street just before 2:50 p.m. and determined that Plewa had swerved to avoid a deer while driving west on Miller Street in a 2019 Honda pickup truck around 8 a.m., police said.

Plewa had veered off the roadway, struck the curb, went over an embankment and into a nearby stream before leaving the accident scene uninjured, police said.

Plewa was charged with driving with an expired license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and careless driving.

Bill’s Service Center responded to remove the truck from the stream where it had landed, police said.

Photos of the crash can be seen here.

