Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Police: Morris County Man Charged With Vehicle Theft After Failing To Return Rental Car

Valerie Musson
Nissan of Stanhope on Route 206
Nissan of Stanhope on Route 206 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Parsippany man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after failing to return a rental car from December, police said.

Christopher Camisa rented a car from Nissan of Stanhope and failed to return it on Dec. 16, Byram Township Police said.

Camisa was then caught driving the car — which had since been registered as stolen — in Parsippany on Jan. 12, police said.

Camisa was arrested, charged with theft of a motor vehicle and released pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

