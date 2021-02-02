Police: Morris County Man Charged With Vehicle Theft After Failing To Return Rental Car

A Parsippany man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after failing to return a rental car from December, police said.

Christopher Camisa rented a car from Nissan of Stanhope and failed to return it on Dec. 16, Byram Township Police said.

Camisa was then caught driving the car — which had since been registered as stolen — in Parsippany on Jan. 12, police said.

Camisa was arrested, charged with theft of a motor vehicle and released pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

