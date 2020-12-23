Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Police: Man, 83, Struck By Car In Morris County Mall Parking Lot

Valerie Musson
Parking lot of Valley Mall in Gillette
Parking lot of Valley Mall in Gillette Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An 83-year-old man sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Morris County mall Wednesday morning, police said.

The Berkeley Heights man was crossing the parking lot of Valley Mall in Gillette when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Manville woman around 10:30 a.m., Long Hill Township Police Chief Ahmed Naga told Daily Voice.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor and non-life-threatening injuries, Naga said.

