Police: Man, 83, Struck By Car In Morris County Mall Parking Lot

An 83-year-old man sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Morris County mall Wednesday morning, police said.

The Berkeley Heights man was crossing the parking lot of Valley Mall in Gillette when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Manville woman around 10:30 a.m., Long Hill Township Police Chief Ahmed Naga told Daily Voice.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor and non-life-threatening injuries, Naga said.

