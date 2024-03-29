3-Foot Jewelry Chest Snatched From Parsippany Home: Police

That night, homeowners reported while they were out between 7:30 p.m. and 10:25 p.m., an unknown burglar or burglars broke into their home on Hennion Drive through a first floor patio door and stole a 3-foot Oakwood jewelry chest containing a large amount of large amount of jewelry, Parsippany police said in a release.

An unknown vehicle was observed driving up Hennion Drive and parking on DeHart Street at 7:45 p.m., police said. There is no suspect or vehicle description and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at 973-263-4300.

