Police: DWI Morris County Driver Hits Parked Car, Flees

A Morris County had been drinking when he hit a car parked at a local restaurant and drove away, authorities charged.

Robert Sikorski, 58, struck a parked car while leaving Valley Restaurant and Pub on E. Mill Road in Long Valley on Sept. 8, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

Officers later located Sikorski driving behind the Krauzers strip mall nearby, authorities said.

During questioning, he showed signs of intoxication, and officers located several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, authorities said.

Sikorski, of Long Valley, was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container and driving with a suspended license.

He was released to a responsible party and is scheduled to appear in Washington Township Municipal Court.

