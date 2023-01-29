Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Newark Police Save 2-Year-Old Shooting Victim
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: 1 Hospitalized, 1 Arrested In Stabbing At Morris County Home

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Boonton Police
Boonton Police Photo Credit: Town of Boonton Police via Facebook

One man was arrested and another hospitalized in a Thursday night stabbing at a Morris County home.

Joseph Sessa, 46, stabbed a 44-year-old man in the torso multiple times at a home on Lorraine Terrace in Boonton just after 7:05 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

The victim identified Sessa as the attacker at a home nearby before being taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A knife was also recovered from the scene, police said.

Sessa, of Boonton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

The incident remains under investigation with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Boonton Police Detective Bureau at 973-402-9371.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.