PD: Morris County Woman Hospitalized After Leaping From 3rd Story Hotel Window To Avoid Cops

A Morris County woman leapt from the third story of a hotel in an attempt to avoid apprehension after allegedly stealing cash and medical marijuana from an acquaintance, authorities said.

Carrie Katechis, 44, is accused of stealing an acquaintance’s room key at the Extended Stay Hotel in Hanover before entering his room and making off with cash and medical marijuana on June 15, Hanover Police said in a release Wednesday.

Katechis, of Randolph, refused to open the door when confronted by the acquaintance a short time later, police said.

Katechis then called for a taxi using a cell phone belonging to Anthony Volantea, 58, who was staying in the same room with her at the time, police said.

Katechis jumped out of the room’s window in an attempt to escape in the taxi before police arrived, authorities said.

Volante, of East Hanover, later admitted to police that he had allowed Katechis to use his phone to flee before officers arrived.

Katechis was subsequently located in Randolph and charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the jump, police said.

Volante was charged with hindering, police said.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court.

