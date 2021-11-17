Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: NJ Founder Of Tri-State Nature Tour Company Takes Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Pleads Guilty In Morris County Police Chase, Crash Involving 2 Juveniles

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hanover Police
Hanover Police Photo Credit: Hanover NJ Police Department via Facebook

A 24-year-old Newark man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to a Morris County police pursuit and crash that involved two juveniles.

Isaac Zackery-Barnes entered the plea to charges of second-degree eluding and third-degree receiving stolen property, Hanover Police Chief Michael Loock said.

Zackery-Barnes fled from Hanover officers in a stolen vehicle with two juveniles in Sept. 2020, Loock said.

The vehicle crashed in Parsippany, and the trio were arrested following a brief foot chase, police said.

Meanwhile, Zackery-Barnes was also involved in a Union County stolen vehicle pursuit and crash that injured two police officers and led to charges for another man and a teen on Nov. 9, according to Mountainside PD.

Zackery-Barnes will be sentenced Jan. 6, 2022 to 10 years in state prison for eluding with a concurrent five-year sentence for receiving stolen property, authorities said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.