Newark Man Pleads Guilty In Morris County Police Chase, Crash Involving 2 Juveniles

A 24-year-old Newark man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to a Morris County police pursuit and crash that involved two juveniles.

Isaac Zackery-Barnes entered the plea to charges of second-degree eluding and third-degree receiving stolen property, Hanover Police Chief Michael Loock said.

Zackery-Barnes fled from Hanover officers in a stolen vehicle with two juveniles in Sept. 2020, Loock said.

The vehicle crashed in Parsippany, and the trio were arrested following a brief foot chase, police said.

Meanwhile, Zackery-Barnes was also involved in a Union County stolen vehicle pursuit and crash that injured two police officers and led to charges for another man and a teen on Nov. 9, according to Mountainside PD.

Zackery-Barnes will be sentenced Jan. 6, 2022 to 10 years in state prison for eluding with a concurrent five-year sentence for receiving stolen property, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.