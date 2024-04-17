Teresa Guidice, a Montville mom and former star of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," posed for a photo with renowned pop star last weekend at the annual music festival held in California.

"Two absolute queens," Guidice's husband Luis Ruelas captioned the photo on Instagram.

Social media users were quick to snark about putting "The Era's Tour" headliner on the same level as Giudice, convicted felon who spent nearly a year in federal prison.

"One queen and one person in a pink hat," quipped one commenter.

"Taylor had a couple drinks that night and didn't know who she was. She always is nice to random people," another commenter said.

Yeah, Taylor looks thrilled!! Her cool points just dropped to a negative number from this picture," quipped another.

Despite the negativity, other commenters claimed the photo was "iconic" while Bravo's Instagram account captioned it "Coachella (Teresa's Version)."

Giudice's co-star commented: "Ok- I finally jealous of something!!"

"Tre is living her best life and we love to see it!!!," thedailykryptonian said. "Tswift and Tre, two icons!"

