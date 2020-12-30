Morris County Strip Mall Hit-Run Sends Pedestrian To Hospital

A pedestrian was hospitalized with head and back injuries in a hit-and-run crash at a Morris County strip mall last week, authorities said.

The victim was struck by Caprise Keets, 53, of Manville (Somerset County), around at the Valley Mall in Gillette around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 23, Long Hill police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Morristown Hospital by the Long Hill First Aid Squad.

Keets was issued a summons for careless driving with a pending court date in Long Hill Township Court.

