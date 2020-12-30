Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Suspicious Devices Found, Buildings Evacuated In Fort Lee
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Strip Mall Hit-Run Sends Pedestrian To Hospital

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Valley Mall in Gillette.
Valley Mall in Gillette. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian was hospitalized with head and back injuries in a hit-and-run crash at a Morris County strip mall last week, authorities said.

The victim was struck by Caprise Keets, 53, of Manville (Somerset County), around at the Valley Mall in Gillette around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 23, Long Hill police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Morristown Hospital by the Long Hill First Aid Squad. 

Keets was issued a summons for careless driving with a pending court date in Long Hill Township Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.