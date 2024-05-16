Namkeen Hot Chicken will soon be coming to Parsippany at 9 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, the North Bergen couple tells Daily Voice.

The restaurant first opened in Chatham in Fall 2020, and later two more popped up in Metuchen and Brooklyn, NY.

Owning his very-own restaurant was always a goal for Usman. He and his wife went for it "very spontaneously" in October 2020, despite it being a major risk during the pandemic.

Usman quit his job at a Morristown bakery and, well, the rest is history.

"[Usman] was very passionate about hot chicken," Amena said. "We wanted to incorporate our Pakistani roots with Nashville style hot chicken."

Namkeen, Amena explained, is an Urdu word meaning a salty, good item.

Menu options range from Nashville hot and spicy to Pakistani tikka style. There are an array of chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, dhamaka fries, chicken tikka mac and cheese, and more.

“Our passion is creating the ultimate cult street food sensation for those who love it, and to introduce a completely different side of hot chicken for those that are new to it,“ the Namkeen Hot Chicken website says.

Rabeea Chaudhri, Usman's sister in-law, is the owner of the Parsippany location.

"We’re so thrilled to bring Namkeen to the Parsippany community," Rabeea said. "We have people that are constantly inquiring about a Namkeen location near them and it’s such an amazing feeling to be able to grow and serve our customers in different regions.

"We have received so much love and support every time we’ve opened up a new location and can’t wait for this next launch. Many more to come."

The restaurant will open the weekend of Aug. 23 and will be open from noon to 11 p.m. every day.

