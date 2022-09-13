Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Man Broke Apart Illegal Assault Rifle, Stashed It With Family: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A Morris County man tried to hide an illegal assault rifle from police by breaking it down and giving different parts to each of his family members, authorities said.

The Washington Township Police Department received reports that a Long Valley man illegally possessed an assault rifle on Thursday, Sept. 8, the department said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Officers completed a search warrant for the home where the rifle was believed to be and found that the weapon had been broken down and hidden in the home with different family members, the police department said.

The man — whose identity was not released — was charged with possession of an illegal assault rifle and given a mandatory Morris County Superior Court date.

Meanwhile, the full assault rifle was put together to ensure that all of the pieces were accounted for.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.