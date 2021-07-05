Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Sheriff: New Jersey Army Recruit Hijacks School Bus Carrying 18 Children In South Carolina
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Man, 37, Charged With Sexual Assault

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hanover Township Police
Hanover Township Police Photo Credit: Hanover NJ Police Department via Facebook

A Morris County man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a 2019 incident, authorities said.

Samuel Kennedy, 37, was processed April 16 on a second-degree charge following a “detailed and thorough” investigation into an assault that was originally reported Jan. 26, 2019, Hanover Police said.

Kennedy, of Morristown, was served at the Morris County Correctional Facility, where he was already being held on unrelated charges, police said.

He is scheduled to appear virtually before Judge Taylor on May 24, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.