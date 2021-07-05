Morris County Man, 37, Charged With Sexual Assault

A Morris County man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a 2019 incident, authorities said.

Samuel Kennedy, 37, was processed April 16 on a second-degree charge following a “detailed and thorough” investigation into an assault that was originally reported Jan. 26, 2019, Hanover Police said.

Kennedy, of Morristown, was served at the Morris County Correctional Facility, where he was already being held on unrelated charges, police said.

He is scheduled to appear virtually before Judge Taylor on May 24, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

