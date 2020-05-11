Morris County Homeowner Cited For Underage Drinking, Violating COVID Order For Halloween Party

A Morris County homeowner was cited for underage drinking and violating Gov. Murphy’s executive order after hosting a large house party with more than 40 teens over the weekend, police said.

More than 40 teens were in attendance at Chatham homeowner J. Rai’s Halloween party on the 600 block of Fairmount Avenue Saturday night around 10:30, local police said.

During questioning, Rai, 45, admitted to having prior knowledge of the party, police said.

Rai was arrested and charged with allowing underage drinking at his home and violating Murphy’s Executive Orders 157 and 152.

Rai was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

