Man's Body Found On Morris County Sidewalk

Authorities in Morris County are investigating after a man's body was found on a local street Sunday.

The unidentified man was found lying on the sidewalk of West Blackwell Street and Randolph Avenue in Dover around 7:40 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

A person of interest has been identified, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Dover Police Department Chief Jonathan Delaney.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. There is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

Numerous law enforcement agencies have participated in this investigation, including members of the Dover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Dover Police Department at 973-366-2200, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255. Persons reporting any information may remain anonymous. Information on how to leave an anonymous call or text message can be found at the Crime Stoppers Program website at www.morriscrimestoppers.org.

