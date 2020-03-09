Man Falls 14 Feet Down Butler Elevator Shaft Helping Person With Hand Stuck In Doors

A 59-year-old man remained in critical but stable condition Monday after falling through an elevator shaft in a Butler building while helping a person who had their hands stuck in the doors, authorities said.

The man fell through a shaft at 10 Park Place after trying to open the elevator door for a person who had their hand stuck around 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Butler police Lt. Michael Moeller said.

When the good Samaritan opened the door, he stepped back and fell down the shaft near Unit 4A, Moeller said.

The man was bleeding from his head when Butler firefighters extricated him, and turned him over the Atlantic Health System paramedics who began treatment, Moeller said.

He was flown to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson, where he remains critical but stable, according to police.

