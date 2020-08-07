Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Fugitive Ex-Con Shot Dead By US Marshals In Paterson Was Wanted For Ex-GF's Killing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hanover PD: DWI Cedar Knolls Woman Hits Several Cars, Flees

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A Cedar Knolls woman had been drinking when she crashed into several cars and then fled the scene, authorities said.
A Cedar Knolls woman had been drinking when she crashed into several cars and then fled the scene, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Cedar Knolls woman had been drinking when she crashed into several cars and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Michele Toomey, 53, damaged several cars while driving in Hanover on Saturday, June 27, township police said in a release.

She was arrested following an investigation and charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report and reckless driving.

Toomey was released pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.