Hanover PD: DWI Cedar Knolls Woman Hits Several Cars, Flees

A Cedar Knolls woman had been drinking when she crashed into several cars and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Michele Toomey, 53, damaged several cars while driving in Hanover on Saturday, June 27, township police said in a release.

She was arrested following an investigation and charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report and reckless driving.

Toomey was released pending a court appearance.

