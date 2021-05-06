Half Pound Of Cocaine, Loaded Handgun Seized In Morris County Drug Bust, Prosecutor Says

More than a half pound of cocaine, a loaded handgun and thousands in cash were seized during a drug bust in Morris County earlier this week, resulting in a laundry list of charges for a Parsippany man, authorities said.

Jeremy Mayes, 30, is facing more than a dozen first-, second- and third-degree drug possession and distribution charges as well as illegal weapons offenses after a May 4 investigation turned up the following, according to Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll:

More than a quarter-kilo of cocaine (approximately .55 pounds)

A loaded 9 mm handgun with hollow point bullets

Two high-capacity magazines

Drug distribution paraphernalia

More than $9,000 cash

Mayes was also charged with third-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity (money laundering), Carroll said.

“Our Narcotics Task Force has been successful in our covert and overt investigations into for-profit narcotics distributors thanks to the cooperative efforts of our chiefs of police and Sheriff James Gannon, who supply talented Task Force officers,” Carroll said.

“The men and women of our Special Enforcement Unit continue to work through the dangers of handling illicit narcotics, high risk operations and the current public health crisis, in our ongoing effort to improve the quality of life in Morris County.”

The Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department, the Long Hill Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Morristown Bureau of Police and the Morris County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit also assisted with the investigation.

