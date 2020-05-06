Authorities: Man Wanted For Assaulting Police Caught Burglarizing Morris County Auto Shop

A 25-year-old Hackettstown man once wanted for assaulting a police officer was being held in the Morris County Jail after the owner of a Route 46 Morris County auto shop caught him burglarizing his store, authorities said.

Police got a 9-1-1 call from the owner of Approved Auto Electric saying his cameras sense movement in the store around 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Olive police said in a news release.

Responding officers found Ronald Mulford, III, who was captured on security tapes loading inventory into a dark-colored pickup, police said.

A search of Mulford's truck turned up motor vehicle alternators, direct current generators and a motor generator, police said.

Mulford was taken to police headquarters and charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and violation of executive order, MOPD said.

He was lodged in the Morris County Jail pending a court hearing.

