3 Busted In Spree Of Attempted Car Burglaries, Madison Police Say

Three suspects from Irvington were busted in a spree of attempted car burglaries throughout Madison, local police said.

Officers responded to a report of three suspects trying to break into vehicles near Madison Plaza (300 Main St.) shortly after 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Madison Police said.

Officers then found Jaquane Simmons, Raemir Peaks, and Randolph Peaks, all age 20, in the immediate vicinity and matching the suspects’ descriptions, police said.

The suspects were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary to a motor vehicle, hindering apprehension, investigation, prosecution by providing false information to a law enforcement officer, and possession of burglary tools.

Simmons was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Police Department Detective Jerry Mantone (973) 593-3000.

