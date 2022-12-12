Morris County's Justin Seekamp Becomes Organ Donor

Morris County's Justin Seekamp died on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Newton Medical Center, and became an organ donor. He was 39 years old.

A dad of two, Seekamp was "the loudest parent at every swim meet" and popular member of the Cranberry Lake community, according to his obituary. It's where he chose to propose to his fiance Lauren Schaeffner last summer.

Seekamp was raised in Parsippany, and was a member of the high school football team. He attended Rutgers University and went on to work with UPS for 15 years.

Seekamp is survived by his daughters, Summer and Brooklyn; parents John and Alice Seekampl sisters Samantha Panek (Matt) and Lauren Scully (Sean); fiancé Lauren Schaeffner, and a host of other loved ones and friends.

Click here for Justin Seekamp's full obituary.

