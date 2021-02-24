Morris County Native, Culinary Tech School Grad Nicole Cistaro Dies, 27

Morris County native and culinary technology school graduate Nicole E. Cistaro died Feb. 17 at the age of 27.

Cistaro lived in Hanover Township and graduated from the Morris County School of Technology Culinary Arts Academy in 2011, her obituary says.

Cistaro then furthered her education by earning a Nursing License in 2014, her memorial says.

Cistaro is survived by her parents, Gene and Cathy Cistaro; her brother, Erik Cistaro, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“May she forever rest in peace,” reads her obituary.

Cistaro’s memorial service has not yet been scheduled.

Click here for the full obituary.

