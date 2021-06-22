SEEN HER? Morris County Girl, 17, Missing Since Friday, Police Say

Police in Morris County are attempting to locate a 17-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Laila Burton was last seen entering a small grey hatchback vehicle on West Hanover Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Morris Township Police Department.

She was wearing grey sweatpants and a light grey sweatshirt, police said.

“There are no suspicious circumstances as Laila appeared to get into the vehicle on her own accord,” police said.

Burton may have traveled to Morristown, Newark, East Hanover or Emerson, according to police.

Anyone with information about Burton’s location is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency number at (973) 539-0777 *0.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.