Petition Seeks To Fire Parsippany Clerk Accused Of Domestic Violence

A petition to terminate a municipal clerk who was arrested on domestic violence charges is gaining momentum in Morris County.

A Change.org petition calls for the firing of Parsippany clerk Khaled Madin, who was accused of choking and beating his wife, Monica Madin. Monica is Parsippany's municipal prosecutor and Khaled's partner at a Morristown law firm.

The petition had garnered 48 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to breaking into Monica Madin’s home and assaulting her, the 37-year-old was accused of choking her during an argument in the presence of their daughter in July of 2019.

Madin was admitted to the state’s Pretrial Intervention Program, which allows first-time offenders to avoid establishing a criminal record. His plea deal also permanently prohibits him from gun ownership.

However, many residents feel as though Madin’s consequences were too lenient.

“We believe that rehabilitation is a constructive goal that should be used more often,” reads the petition, started by Mount Tabor community activist Adam McGovern. “However, this does not mean violent criminals should be free from consequences, especially if no remorse is shown and they only submit to a program under court order.”

“Being ‘allowed to avoid pleading guilty’ is not a demonstration of any awareness that you have done wrong. And as far as we are concerned, Khaled Madin’s 'first offense' was choking his wife; pulling her hair, spitting in her face and throwing her against the floor, walls and furniture count as his second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth offenses.”

Township Council President Michael DePierro described the break-in, choking and physical assault as a “marital problem that was worked out between a husband and a wife,” stating Madin won’t face any additional consequences, DailyRecord reports.

However, Monica reportedly suffered severe physical injuries when being interviewed by police in February.

“A known abuser has no place in any position of authority in government,” reads the petition. “The $120,000 a year we pay him doesn’t compare with the cost to our town’s conscience if he remains.”

Click here for the Change.org petition.

