Parsippany-Troy Hills Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies

A skunk tested positive for rabies in Parsippany, health officials said Friday.

The animal was found off Mohawk Avenue in the Lake Hiawatha section of town, officials said.

Town officials reminds residents to avoid feeding or picking up stray animals, including common carriers of the virus such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats, and feral (stray) cats.

“Do not make pets of wild animals,” officials said.

Meanwhile, dog owners are asked to ensure that their pets are properly licensed and vaccinations.

“If you know of any stray cats, or dogs or any other animal in the area acting strangely, please contact the Parsippany Animal Control at 973-263-7083,” town officials said.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should wash the wound with soap and water and call their physician and local health department.

