Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A skunk tested positive for rabies in Parsippany, health officials said Friday.
A skunk tested positive for rabies in Parsippany, health officials said Friday. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A skunk tested positive for rabies in Parsippany, health officials said Friday.

The animal was found off Mohawk Avenue in the Lake Hiawatha section of town, officials said.

Town officials reminds residents to avoid feeding or picking up stray animals, including common carriers of the virus such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats, and feral (stray) cats.

“Do not make pets of wild animals,” officials said.

Meanwhile, dog owners are asked to ensure that their pets are properly licensed and vaccinations.

“If you know of any stray cats, or dogs or any other animal in the area acting strangely, please contact the Parsippany Animal Control at 973-263-7083,” town officials said.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should wash the wound with soap and water and call their physician and local health department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.