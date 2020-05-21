No Matter What: Defiant Morris County Salon Owners Promise June 1 Reopening

The owners of a Morris County salon is fed up with the coronavirus lockdown and vows to reopen June 1.

Nicholas Mirabella and George Verdis say they and their employees at Brick and Mirror Beauty Bar in Parsippany have a reopening plan in place.

And they plan on going through with it whether or not they have the OK from state officials.

"We have families to feed, employees with families to feed," Verdis said in a CNN interview. "We were told we were reopening in 15 days... and it kept getting extended."

The salon -- along with thousands of others across New Jersey -- has been closed since March 21, when Gov Phil Murphy's executive order closing personal care services went into effect.

Thursday morning, New Jersey health officials closed a South Jersey gym that reopened earlier this week, despite also being in violation of Murphy's shutdown orders.

Verdis and Mirabella said they gave their staff strict guidelines to follow.

Everyone will wear a mask. The number of people allowed in the salon at a time will be limited. There will be a 15-minute window between each client for sanitization.

"We're going to take on clients," Verdis said. "It's on them if they want to come into our salon. It's also people's choice to stay home.

"We're going to take every proper measure and step."

