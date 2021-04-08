Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
HEROES: Morris County Officers Revive Unconscious Man With CPR

Valerie Musson
Left to Right: Deputy Chief Jon Delaney, P.O. Louis Sperry, P.O. Anthony Morin, P.O. Juan Concepcion, P.O. Mario Tamariz, Sgt. Anthony Liguori.
Left to Right: Deputy Chief Jon Delaney, P.O. Louis Sperry, P.O. Anthony Morin, P.O. Juan Concepcion, P.O. Mario Tamariz, Sgt. Anthony Liguori. Photo Credit: Dover Police via Facebook

Four Dover police officers were awarded Life Saving Award citations for reviving an unconscious man using CPR.

Officers Louis Sperry, Mario Tamariz, Juan Concepcion, and Anthony Morin responded to a report of the unresponsive man near Richards Avenue and North Bergen Street, Dover Police said.

The officers took quick action and began administering CPR to the man — a Dover resident — for a “significant amount of time,” ultimately saving his life, the department said.

“Great team work!” the department wrote on Facebook.

