HEROES: Morris County Officers Revive Unconscious Man With CPR

Four Dover police officers were awarded Life Saving Award citations for reviving an unconscious man using CPR.

Officers Louis Sperry, Mario Tamariz, Juan Concepcion, and Anthony Morin responded to a report of the unresponsive man near Richards Avenue and North Bergen Street, Dover Police said.

The officers took quick action and began administering CPR to the man — a Dover resident — for a “significant amount of time,” ultimately saving his life, the department said.

“Great team work!” the department wrote on Facebook.

