Eight Mega Millions Tickets Good For $90K Total Sold Across New Jersey

Seven lottery tickets each good for $10,000 and an eighth worth $20,000 were sold across New Jersey.

The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 19 Mega Millions drawing matched the winning numbers: 10, 19, 26, 28, and 50.

The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The $20,000 ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option.

The tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Ocean County ($20,000) : 7-Eleven #27497, 701 Route 88, Point Pleasant;

: 7-Eleven #27497, 701 Route 88, Point Pleasant; Bergen County ($10,000) : Key Food, 937 Lincoln Ave., Glen Rock;

: Key Food, 937 Lincoln Ave., Glen Rock; Bergen County ($10,000) : 7-Eleven #18390, 300 Hackensack St., Wood Ridge;

: 7-Eleven #18390, 300 Hackensack St., Wood Ridge; Gloucester County ($10,000) : Shoprite #502, 401 Harmony Rd., Gibbstown;

: Shoprite #502, 401 Harmony Rd., Gibbstown; Gloucester County ($10,000) : Nik Nak Food Mart, 500 Woodbury Turnersville Rd., Turnersville;

: Nik Nak Food Mart, 500 Woodbury Turnersville Rd., Turnersville; Monmouth County ($10,000): Grover Convenience Store, 179 South St., Freehold;

Grover Convenience Store, 179 South St., Freehold; Union County ($10,000): Mr. Mike’s Convenience Store, 2933 Vauxhall Rd., Vauxhall; and,

Mr. Mike’s Convenience Store, 2933 Vauxhall Rd., Vauxhall; and, Warren County ($10,000): Travel Centers of America – Columbia, 2 Simpson Rd., Columbia.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 220 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Twenty-seven of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 281,624 other New Jersey players took home $1,090,058 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 p.m.

