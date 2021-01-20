WINNERS: Two NJ Players Take Home $1M, Mega Millions Jackpot Now $970M

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery.

But there were two $1 million tickets sold in two New Jersey counties.

The second-tier Mega Millions prizes were sold In Atlantic and Somerset counties, NJ Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets from the Jan. 19 Mega Millions drawing matched the winning numbers: 10, 19, 26, 28, and 50.

The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The prizewinning tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Atlantic County : 7-Eleven #24426, 1500 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City; and,

: 7-Eleven #24426, 1500 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City; and, Somerset County: Lucky Spot Convenience Store, 100 North Gaston Ave. in Somerville.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $970 million.

The next drawing will be held on Friday.

If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in the Mega Million game’s history and the 3rd-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The estimated cash value is $716.3 million.

