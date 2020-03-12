Contact Us
COVID-19: Matthew Broderick's Sister, Former Morris County Pastor Tests Positive

Janet Broderick
Janet Broderick Photo Credit: Janet Broderick Facebook

Janet Broderick, the sister of Hollywood actor Matthew Brockerick and former pastor of a Morris County church, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Broderick left St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown after nearly a decade to become rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills.

She tested positive for coronavirus after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference, according to a statement on her church's website.

After being treated for a "severe form of pneumonia," Broderick remains hospitalized in stable condition at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, according to the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

In a letter to congregants, Broderick said she is on the mend and even asked her kids to bring her coloring books and a LEGO set -- although what she really wanted were Colorforms.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson , along with two NBA basketball players also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

