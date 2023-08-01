Morris County Resident Filmed Women Using Bathroom Stall At Aerodrome Field: Prosecutor

The investigation began Saturday, July 22, when a concerned citizen approached Boonton Township Police stating that someone had been in the women’s bathroom at the RVA Fields for "an extended period of time."

Justin N. Emker, 19, of Butler, was later found inside one of the stalls, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Further investigation led to the discovery of three videos on Emker’s cell phone that “allegedly depict adult females’ intimate parts while they used the restroom facilities.”

Emker was charged with three counts of invasion of privacy.

The suspect was released in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform Act and is subject to pretrial release conditions that include monitoring, prohibition from entering the RVA Fields, and limited cellular phone usage.

Emker is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCPO Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200.

