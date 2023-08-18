Morris County Man Found With More Than 1,000 Child Porn Photos, Videos: Prosecutor

Jeff A. Fernandez, 25, of Boonton, was charged with second-degree child endangerment for possession of child sexual abuse materials, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Friday, August 18.

Investigators — tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) — say Fernandez was found with an electronic device with more than 1,000 photo and video files “depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors."

He was arrested on Tuesday, August 15 and released in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act with pretrial release conditions including monitoring and limited internet usage.

The investigation is being led with help from the Boonton Township Police Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the New Jersey State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

