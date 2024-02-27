Man Wanted For East Orange Shooting Busted In Traffic Stop: Boonton PD

Officers observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows on Powerville Road and a license plate inquiry revealed a suspended registration and license for the owner, Boonton police said on Facebook.

Police pulled the vehicle over and discovered the driver, Bernard James, a 29-year-old, had an active warrant out for a shooting in East Orange, officers said. He was placed under arrest and transported back to police headquarters, police said.

His vehicle was impounded and he was issued summonses for driving with a suspended license, driving with a suspended registration before being turned over to East Orange police, officers said.

