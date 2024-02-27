Mostly Cloudy 57°

Man Wanted For East Orange Shooting Busted In Traffic Stop: Boonton PD

A man wanted for a shooting in East Orange was arrested on Friday, Feb. 16 following a traffic stop in Boonton, authorities said.

Bernard James

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Officers observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows on Powerville Road and a license plate inquiry revealed a suspended registration and license for the owner, Boonton police said on Facebook.

Police pulled the vehicle over and discovered the driver, Bernard James, a 29-year-old, had an active warrant out for a shooting in East Orange, officers said. He was placed under arrest and transported back to police headquarters, police said. 

His vehicle was impounded and he was issued summonses for driving with a suspended license, driving with a suspended registration before being turned over to East Orange police, officers said.

