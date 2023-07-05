Partly Cloudy 91°

Man Critical After Fourth Of July Stabbing At Morris County Home, One In Custody: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries while another was arrested in a Fourth of July stabbing, authorities said.

Brian Kozub, 39, of Chatham Township, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and various weapons offenses after stabbing the man in the neck with a pocket knife at a residence on Buxton Road around 10:50 p.m. while celebrating July 4th, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Kozub was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

