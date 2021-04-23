Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Support Surges For Family Of Former Parsippany Fire Chief, Volunteer After Unexpected Death

Valerie Musson
Support is surging for the family of a former Parsippany fire chief and lifelong volunteer member who died after battling a long illness.

Francisco Munoz, life member and former Chief of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, died April 15, the department said.

Munoz, whose family came to the U.S. from Chile, spent more than two decades saving lives and serving as a dedicated volunteer on the Parsippany rescue squad.

Described as a “family man,” Munoz was known for his intense love of his wife and children.

“He was a true family man,” the department wrote on Facebook. “He always had his camera capturing pictures of his beautiful wife and children. They traveled and loved to eat. He loved them.” 

More than $1,300 had been raised as of Friday morning on a GoFundMe for Munoz’s unexpected medical and funeral costs.

“We thank the Munoz family for sharing Franco with us,” the department wrote. “Our condolences to the family.”

“Rest in Peace Franco.”

Click here to view/donate to “Help the Munoz family with medical expenses” on GoFundMe.

