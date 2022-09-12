New Coffee Shop In Parsippany Has Mission To Hire People With Disabilities

A new cafe in Parsippany is helping to provide job opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Clean Water Cafe, nestled inside a converted warehouse within the Liquid Church on Webro Road, held its soft opening on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The cafe is a full-service coffeehouse with a mission to provide “supportive employment” for individuals with disabilities, its website says.

Clean Water Cafe currently employs 19 people with disabilities, some of whom say it’s their first paid job, according to NorthJersey.com.

Meanwhile, profits from the cafe will be put toward the funds the Liquid Church is already donating to help bring clean water to Central America and Africa.

The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow Liquid Church on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

Clean Water Cafe (Inside Liquid Church), 299 Webro Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054

