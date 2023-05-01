Lifelong Morris County Resident Amanda Tidey Dies, 33

Born in Dover, Amanda lived in Kenvil her whole life, her obituary says.

Amanda had been employed at Matta Donna Italian Restaurant in Boonton as a server for the past six years.

She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and had a passion for sunsets, listening to music, working on crossword puzzles, and sharing laughter with others.

She also loved to visit the Wildwoods at the NJ shore.

Amanda’s surviving family members include her loving parents, Gregory A. Tidey and Ida Mae (Hosking); as well as her live-in aunt, Lizzie Hosking; her beloved dogs, Keri and Kam; her cats, Peanut and Monkey, and many more.

Amanda’s visitation was scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton. Services and interment will be held privately at a later date.

Donations can be made in Amanda’s loving memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center Madison (575 Woodland Ave, Madison, NJ 07940) or any animal shelter.

“Amanda's goodness, caring and wisdom will live on in a legacy of love that will always be with all of you,” reads one of several tributes on Amanda’s memorial.

“May the memory of her love surround all of you now and bring you peace. May the passing of time ease your sorrow and surround you all with loving, comforting and beautiful memories of Amanda."

