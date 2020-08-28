Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Business

Lord & Taylor Closing All U.S. Stores Including 9 In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lord & Taylor, Paramus
Lord & Taylor, Paramus Photo Credit: Google Maps

Lord & Taylor is going out of business.

The company initially said it would be closing 19 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

On Thursday, Lord & Taylor said it will instead be closing all of its stores, including the nine in New Jersey, after 194 years in business.

"While we are still entertaining various opportunities, we believe it is prudent to simultaneously put the remainder of the stores into liquidation to maximize value of inventory for the estate while pursuing options for the company's brands," said Ed Kremer, Lord & Taylor's chief restructuring officer.

Lord & Taylor's New Jersey stores in Wayne, Rockaway and Livingston were already set to shutter. Its six others in Bridgewater, Freehold , Lawrenceville, Westfield and two in Paramus will now follow suit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.