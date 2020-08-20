Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lord & Taylor Shutters 3 NJ Stores, 24 Across U.S.

Valerie Musson
Lord & Taylor in Rockaway is just one of three New Jersey locations shuttering in a nationwide closure of 24 stores.
Lord & Taylor in Rockaway is just one of three New Jersey locations shuttering in a nationwide closure of 24 stores. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Lord & Taylor will shutter two dozen locations nationwide including three in New Jersey.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the nation’s oldest department store announced it will also be closing seven stores in New York, three in Connecticut, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and two in Maryland, CNBC reports.

One store each in Florida, Michigan, New Hampshire, Virginia and Pennsylvania will also close.

The New Jersey stores set to shutter are:

  • Livingston, 111 Eisenhower Pkwy.
  • Rockaway, 317 Mt. Hope Ave.
  • Wayne, Willowbrook Mall

These two dozen stores are just a few of the more than 6,000 that have been pushed to their financial limit so far this year, the report says, citing Coresight Research.

Remaining New Jersey stores are located in Bridgewater Commons, the Fashion Center and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, Quakerbridge Mall in Lawrenceville, the Freehold Raceway Mall and Westfield.

The retailer will offer liquidation deals of up to 40 percent off, company officials said in the report.

Click here for more from CNBC.

