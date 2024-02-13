Boonton Helps Family Rebuild Following Three-Alarm Fire

A fundraiser has been organized to help Kambiz and Ann Saadat, the homeowners. As of Tuesday, Feb. 13, more than $16,000 has been raised.

"The support is incredible," Chelsea Sacher, who organized the fundraiser, said. "We have reached and exceeded two goals this week all because of this amazing and generous community spreading the word. Thank you for responding to this family in need."

At 2:15 p.m., the Boonton Township Fire Department responded to 22 Miller Dr. for a tractor on fire and when they arrived confirmed a working house fire, the fire department said on Facebook.

The presence of heavy smoke caused firefighters to escalate the fire to a second alarm, causing more units to respond to fight the blaze, firefighters said.

Fire venting through the roof and heavy conditions forced firefighters to upgrade the fire to a third alarm and more departments responded, firefighters said. It took 90 minutes to bring the fire under control, firefighters said. The home was left uninhabitable but the Saadats will be able to rebuild, firefighters said.

There were no injuries and the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said. To view the fundraiser, click here.

