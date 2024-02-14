A Few Clouds 36°

ATV Driver Plowing Snow Killed In Plunge Down Embankment: Butler Police

A 69-year-old woman was killed when the ATV she was using to plow snow went down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Butler police said.

Photo Credit: Butler Police Department via Facebook
Police in Butler responded to a residence on Washington Street on a report of an unresponsive woman under an ATV. 

Upon arrival, police discovered the woman had been plowing the snow in her driveway when her ATV went down an embankment in the back of the property.

Her family had attempted resuscitation and despite resuscitation attempts by first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

