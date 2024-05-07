36-Year-Old Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash: Morris County Prosecutor

At 8:55 p.m., at West Hanover Avenue and Gov. Chris Christi Drive, a 2020 Hyundai Sonata and a 2016 Volvo S60 collided, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit said.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to Morristown Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10 p.m., authorities said The driver of the Volvo sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No criminality is suspected, though the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Parsippany Police Department, and members of the Morris County Vehicular Homicide Task Force are involved in the investigation, authorities said.

