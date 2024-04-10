Keyport firefighters responded to a basement fire in a home on Cedar Street at around 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 3, according to a Facebook post by Lincoln Hose 2273. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the basement windows on all four sides of the house.

Despite dealing with heavy rain and 20-mph winds, firefighters were able to knock down the fire in the basement and the wall of the first floor. No one was injured but the fire caused significant damage to the first and second floors of the home.

According to a GoFundMe page, Renee Heri-Taylor owns the "historic" home. The campaign had raised more than $2,900 from at least 29 donations as of Wednesday, Apr. 10.

Heri-Taylor is an active member of the Keyport Garden Club, showcasing her yard on the volunteer group's website and YouTube page.

"Renee is well-known in our Keyport community," wrote Donna Rondinelli-Price and Xan Yanosh on the GoFundMe page. "Whether you’ve seen her walking our neighbor dog Kelsey around town, working with the Keyport Garden Club on town beautification for our downtown planter pots, or helping at the GardenWalk guide table, or have seen her participating in many of the fun social events in town, or have appreciated her fun annual Halloween Yard displays.

"Renee has been a vibrant, funny, and kind element in the fabric of people who make our town a nice place to live."

The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said it was helping Heri-Taylor with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing. She and her two cats were displaced from their home, which has extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

You can click here to see Renee Heri-Taylor's GoFundMe page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.