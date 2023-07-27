Suspect In Shootings Arrested On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Kwalsky Narcisse, 24, of Neptune City is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, hindering apprehension, theft and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On Oct. 1, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Asbury Park Police Department responded to shots fired near the Prospect Avenue Basketball Courts. An investigation revealed that a struggle ensued in the area and continued through the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, but no victims were injured. Narcisse was later identified as the shooter in that incident, Santiago said.

On May 11, 2023, 1:14 a.m., members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue. The investigation revealed that a home in that area was struck by a single gunshot. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, Santiago said.

The investigation further revealed that the occupants of a 2018 Kia Optima were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. It was later determined that the vehicle had been stolen and that Narcisse was responsible for the shots-fired incident, the prosecutor said.

Narcisse was located and arrested without incident by members of the MCPO and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information on these cases is still urged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sergeant Christopher Guy or Detective Stephen Cavendish at 1-800-533-7443. You can also contact Asbury Park Police Department Detectives Anthony Houlis or Scott Ritter at 732-774-1300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.