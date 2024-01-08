A GoFundMe page said 12-year-old David Pakula died of unknown causes on Friday, Jan. 5. More than $32,000 was raised from at least 421 donations as of Monday, Jan. 8.

The memorial fundraiser called Pakula's death shocking.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Monika and Darek, David's younger brothers Patrick and Alex, and the rest of the family," the GoFundMe page said. "This unexpected event shocked all of us and left a huge hole in our hearts."

An obituary for Pakula said the Morganville boy went to Marlboro Middle School. He was also remembered as an athletic child who loved basketball, soccer, and karate.

Pakula's services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church on North Main Street in Marlboro.

