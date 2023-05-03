Students Show Up At Wrong Jersey Shore Address Playing 'Dangerous Assassins Game': Police

But in one case, a "senior assassin" went to the wrong address to shoot another student with a water pistol, according to Holmdel police.

Police in other school districts have said the water guns sometimes look like real guns. Also, sometimes students place bets on "surviving" the game.

"We have received calls in the past, where students have shown up at the homes of their 'targets.' sometimes waiting hours for them to come outside," Holmdel police said on Facebook.

This past weekend, patrol officers responded to a home after the resident called Holmdel police reporting two subjects were on their property, looking into the garage windows.

It was determined the two subjects were playing the "senior assassin" game, and were at the wrong address, police said.

With residents on a higher level of alert for burglaries and car thefts, police said a dangerous situation might arise.

"While we know this game was intended to be harmless, and a rite of passage for senior students, the current climate warrants reconsideration," police said.

