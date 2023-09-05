School Closings: Extreme Heat Causes Schedule Changes For These NJ Districts

With temps expected to near 100 degrees in the first week of the 2023-24 school years, several districts announced schedule changes. Some let out early on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The following schools/districts announced schedule changes:

Bridgewater-Raritan: Four-hour session day for Wednesday and Thursday; no after-care programs.

Four-hour session day for Wednesday and Thursday; no after-care programs. Camden : Half-day schedule Wednesday and Thursday.

: Half-day schedule Wednesday and Thursday. Gloucester Township: Half-day schedule for remainder of the week.

Half-day schedule for remainder of the week. Hamilton Township: One-session day Wednesday and Thursday.

One-session day Wednesday and Thursday. Metuchen : Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.

: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week. Winslow Township: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

