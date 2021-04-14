US Marshals Arrest Central Jersey Man, 36, In Double Shooting

A Monmouth County man has been arrested for his role in a shooting that took place in a Freehold Borough apartment complex, authorities said.

Joseph Lyons, 36, of Ocean Township, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At about 8:02 p.m. on March 30, Freehold Borough police responded to the Continental Apartment Complex for a 9-1-1 call on a shooting.

Patrol officers found two men with gunshot wounds, Gramiccioni said.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Freehold Borough Police subsequently found that Lyons was responsible for shooting both victims before fleeing the scene, according to Gramiccioni.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force and Freehold Borough police, Lyons was taken into custody and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he was awaiting his first court appearance and detention hearing, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Daniel Newman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police Detective Richard Schwerthoffer at 732-462-1233.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about the shooting can give a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400.

