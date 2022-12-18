Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said.

Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

A Jeep Wrangler driven by a 24-year-old Belmar man struck the left side of the vehicle and Devingo, killing both Devingo and Digiovanni, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The right two lanes of the GSP northbound were closed for approximately 2.5 hours. The cause remains under investigation.

